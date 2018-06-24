Cloud Native Computing Foundation cites momentum

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes and Prometheus, announced that 19 new members have joined the Foundation, including many from China, including the China Mobile Research Institute, Didi, Datica, Ping An Technology and other..





In a recent survey conducted by CNCF, adoption of CNCF projects is growing quickly in China. Kubernetes remains the first choice for managing containers with 35 percent of respondents using the platform, while other CNCF projects – including OpenTracing, Prometheus, and gRPC – are also regularly being used in production. As a response to this growing interest, CNCF will host its first KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China in Shanghai from November 13-15.



"CNCF is thrilled to welcome 19 new members and supporters, led by a particularly strong showing of new commitment from the Chinese market," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "As our membership base continues to diversify, the cloud native ecosystem will benefit from resources and contributions from users across the globe."



h​ttps://cncf.io/