Cisco unveils Cloud Native Broadband Router based on containers

Cisco bringing new agility to IP-based cable networks with the introduction of the Cisco Cloud-Native Broadband Router, which is a containerized, full software rewrite of converged cable access platform (CCAP) services, built as a set of microservices using standard tools such as Kubernetes for container orchestration and Docker for creating, deploying, and operating containerized applications.



"Taking the next step by disaggregating software from hardware and deploying software-based CCAP services is an opportunity for operators to embrace DevOps and to improve speed to market for new services," saidSean Welch, vice president and general manager, Cable Access Business Unit, Cisco."Cisco is uniquely positioned to help operators make the entire network transition to IP and cloud as seamless, secure, and automated as possible."



https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/products/routers/cloud-native-broadband-router/index.html



