Cisco to acquire July Systems for location services platform

Cisco agreed to acquire July Systems, a start-up offering a cloud-based mobile experience and location services platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.



July Systems, which based in Burlingame, California with offices in Bangalore, India, has worked for several years as an OEM for Cisco Connected Mobile Experience (CMX). Cisco plans to add July Systems’ platform and business context capabilities to provide a unified solution on which partners and customers can build and deliver indoor location services for industries as diverse as healthcare, government, logistics, manufacturing, sports arenas, hotels, education and retail.



Cisco said the acquisitions supports its journey to intent-based networking.



The July Systems team will join Cisco’s Enterprise Networking Group led by Scott Harrell, senior vice president and general manager.



