Monday, June 25, 2018
Cisco Live 2018 Multi Tenant EVPN Automation with Apstra
One of Apstra's new features is support for automation of EVPN on top of your data center fabrics. To learn more, check out this video with Carly Stoughton recorded live at Cisco Live 2018 in Orlando.
