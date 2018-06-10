Cisco and NetApp offer FlexPod private cloud with consumption pricing

Cisco and NetApp introduced new FlexPod solutions that combine Cisco UCS Integrated Infrastructure with NetApp data services.



The companies said their new Managed Private Cloud solution offers new consumption options for more flexible access to powerful IT infrastructure and applications as customers modernize their data center for hybrid cloud. This enables customers to realize a cloud-like, As-a-Service model for their on-premises IT. The FlexPod infrastructure would be located on-premises but managed remotely, securing critical customer data and advancing cloud-capabilities for both partners and their customers. This solution will be delivered by channel partners. Initial delivery partners include Dimension Data, ePlus, Microland, and ProAct and as the program evolves it would expand to a larger set of partner



The collaboration also extends to pre-tested vertical solutions, such as FlexPod Datacenter for Epic EHR, a key healthcare application.