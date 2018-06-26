China Mobile and NTT DOCOMO back IoT Multi-vendor eSIM

China Mobile and NTT DOCOMO will launch an eSIM(1) solution to enable cross-vendor SIM profile switching from DOCOMO to China Mobile.



This allows DOCOMO customers from Japan with IoT equipment in China to switch the mobile numbers (profiles) of their IoT equipment from DOCOMO to China Mobile even with different SIM vendors adopted by the two operators, thus eliminating the need to replace physical SIM cards.



DOCOMO commercialized the eSIM solution in 2014 and launched a commercial service with Telefonica Brasil S.A. (Vivo) in 2015.



DOCOMO and China Mobile International signed an IoT Service Agreement including eSIM solution in November 2017.



DOCOMO has also been pursuing various eSIM projects through partnerships with international mobile operators including IoT World Alliance, SCFA and Conexus

. Gradual expansion to Europe, Asia, Middle East and America is planned.





