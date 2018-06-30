C Spire expands footprint with acquisition of TekLinks

C Spire has acquired TekLinks, a cloud, managed and professional services provider based ub Birmingham, Alabama. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Founded in 2001, TekLinks has primary operations in three states – Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. Many of its eight offices operate in fast growth markets in the Southeast U.S., including Birmingham, Huntsville, and Nashville.



In 2016, TekLinks bought Nashville-based Guidant Partners, a leading managed services firm. In 2015, TekLinks acquired fast-growing cloud services player Claris Networks, based in Knoxville and in 2013, the company merged with health-care managed services provider ClinicAnywhere formerly ETG.



"We're excited about becoming part of a company that shares our long tradition of passionate focus on superior customer service, "best in class" IT expertise, and the delivery of outstanding services," said TekLinks President Don Monistere. "With this combination, C Spire is poised to lead the next wave of professional and managed IT services for companies."



"We share the imperative of putting customers first, providing world-class service and great overall value," said C Spire President Stephen Bye. "We are excited to build upon the strength of the two teams as we come together as one, never losing sight of our customers. Allen McIntosh will continue to have a key leadership role on the Business Solutions team working very closely with Don."



Last fall, C Spire launched an initiative to bring fiber-based 1 Gbps fiber-based ultra high-speed internet access to up to 250,000 small and medium-sized businesses in Mississippi.