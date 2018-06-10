BT launches SD-WAN managed services with Cisco

BT announced the global launch of a new Connect Cisco SD-WAN service, which is offered globally as a managed service, provides customers with a clear view of data flows across their WAN, allowing them to optimise traffic to suit business needs



BT said its orchestration capabilities allow it to correlate data from across a customer’s hybrid network, providing a complete picture of incidents and causes to manage day-to-day network operations effectively.



BT said the launch deepens its strategic partnership with Cisco. Recently, BT announced plans to add two other Cisco-based solutions to its portfolio: a customer premises equipment virtualisation solution managed by BT (BT Connect Edge) and a network automation and orchestration software platform integrating BT and Cisco technology (BT Connect Services Platform).



Keith Langridge, vice president of network services at BT, said: “Over 90 per cent of BT’s global WAN customers use Cisco technology and the vast majority ask us to manage it. Today’s announcement gives them a choice of physical or virtualised Cisco SD-WAN portfolio delivered as managed services backed by our excellent security credentials.