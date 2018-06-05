Box selected for DARPA contract

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has selected Box’s cloud content management platform to deliver secure collaboration agency-wide and with external research partners.



“DARPA is the most impactful research and development organization in the world, having led the development of technologies such as the Global Positioning System, the Internet and many others,” said Sonny Hashmi, Managing Director of Global Public Sector at Box. “We are thrilled to support DARPA’s mission, helping to transform the way they manage research and development projects by empowering their workforce with more collaboration between internal and external stakeholders, all while ensuring compliance with Department of Defense Cybersecurity guidelines.”



Under the project, Box will create a trusted collaboration platform for DARPA’s ecosystem of partners; make it easy for employees and external parties to access, share and work on research projects and analyze findings together; further the DoD’s cloud strategy while enabling secure, mobile access tobusiness-criticall resources; and provide IT with the security, controls and administrative insights needed to manage, govern and protect sensitive information.



