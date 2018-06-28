Belgium's KU Leuven selects ADVA's FSP 3000 CloudConnect

The Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (KU Leuven), a leading research university in Flanders, Belgium, has deployed ADVA's FSP 3000 CloudConnect to enable 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel and 100Gbit/s Ethernet services.



KU Leuven's research and education (R&E) network is the first in the region to support Gen 6 Fibre Channel technology.



The deployment uses ADVA's FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform along with its QuadFlex line card and OpenFabric cross-connect – two technologies optimized for maximum flexibility and efficiency in metro data center interconnect networks.



ADVA’s Elite partner Arcadiz Telecom, which played a key role in the rigorous planning and smooth installation of the transport system, will also provide ongoing maintenance support.



“Through our close partnership with Arcadiz Telecom, we’ve been able to work with KU Leuven to push the boundaries of possibility for R&E networks. We’ve created a transport system capable of carrying much higher data volumes than has ever been achieved in this area before. It’s also a future-proof investment ready to scale even further in years to come,” commented Yann Evain, sales director, Benelux, ADVA. “One of the advantages of this network is that it enables KU Leuven’s data centers to maximize the performance of flash-optimized storage arrays. Having rapid access to phenomenal amounts of data frees academics to achieve even more. The new solution also delivers huge energy savings and, with its incredibly small footprint, occupies very little rack space. Its inherent scalability protects KU Leuven’s investments, helping the university maintain its reputation as a global technology leader and its top position in Reuters’ rankings of Europe’s most innovative universities.”



