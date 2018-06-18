AWS DeepLens runs deep learning model on the device

Amazon Web Services announced commercial shipment of its DeepLens video camera.



AWS DeepLens runs deep learning models directly on the device, out in the field. It includes a 4 megapixel camera (1080P video), 2D microphone array, Intel Atom Processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB and micro HDMI ports, 8 GB of memory for models and code. The software stack includes Ubuntu 16.04, AWS Greengrass Core, device-optimized versions of MXNet and Intel clDNN library, support for other deep learning frameworks.



DeepLens now supports the TensorFlow and Caffe frameworks.