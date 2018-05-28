AWS debuts Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the general availability of Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS), a fully managed service for deploying, managing, and scale containerized applications using Kubernetes on AWS.



AWS said its customers are running hundreds of millions of containers every week, many using Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), which is a container orchestration service that supports Docker containers and is integrated with many familiar AWS features like AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM), security groups, and Elastic Load Balancing.



Amazon EKS can now be used for managed cluster operations and administration tasks, ensuring that deployments are properly provisioned, secure, highly available, backed up, and updated. Amazon EKS is certified Kubernetes conformant.



“More customers run containers on AWS and Kubernetes on AWS than anywhere else,” said Deepak Singh, Director of AWS Compute Services. “Prior to Amazon EKS, customers either had to do considerable work to architect a highly fault-tolerant way to run Kubernetes, or just accept a lack of resiliency. With the launch of Amazon EKS, customers no longer have to live with either of those trade-offs, and they get a highly available, fault-tolerant, managed Kubernetes service. It’s no wonder so many of our customers are excited.”



https://aws.amazon.com/eks





