Aviatrix offers cloud networking as a service for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud

Aviatrix, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, announced a hosted service to build and manage virtual private cloud (VPC) networks in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) public cloud environments.



The Aviatrix Hosted Service provides a centralized console for building and managing all secure connectivity. The company said its software-defined router goes well beyond what existing instance-based virtual routers offer. The solution consists of the Aviatrix Controller, now available via the Hosted Service, and Aviatrix Gateways, which are deployed in VPCs to support cloud networking use cases that include AWS global transit networks, remote user VPN and VPC egress security.



“Even using a public cloud vendor’s console—which makes it straightforward to build compute and storage in the public cloud—VPC networking has remained complex, especially as the number of VPCs grow from single digits to many hundreds across the globe,” said Steven Mih, CEO of Aviatrix. “The Aviatrix Hosted Service—the first cloud networking-as-a-service option—provides the easiest way to build out VPC networks in the public cloud. Using our hosted service, it takes less than 10 minutes, and requires no serious networking expertise, to deploy and securely connect a large number of VPCs. It’s your central console for all things networking.”



Key use cases include:





Next-gen global transit network. Create VPCs in seconds, scale and migrate workloads from on-premises sites, and manage growing numbers of VPCs with ease from a software-defined, centrally managed controller.

VPC egress security. Control VPC traffic outbound to the internet with powerful Layer 7 filtering that enables organizations to allow or deny access based on policies using high-availability, in-line gateways.

Remote user VPN. Provide secure remote access to VPCs and cloud services for developers, employees and partners—using the cloud-native Aviatrix solution, based on OpenVPN® technologies.

Multicloud peering. Simplify networking among AWS, Azure and GCP public cloud infrastructures. Use Aviatrix’s native, API-based approach to centrally manage connectivity and eliminate complexity for implementations spanning multiple cloud services.

Encrypted peering. Meet corporate and regulatory compliance requirements by encrypting data in motion. Use IPsec between any two VPCs to centrally manage secure peering across accounts and clouds.

Site-to-cloud VPN. Quickly create secure connections from on-premises data centers, sites or branch locations to cloud resources. Use existing on-prem hardware and internet infrastructure to minimize costs.