AT&T targets NarrowBand IoT in early 2019, adding to its LTE-M service

AT&T will launch NarrowBand Internet of Things (NB-IoT) across the U.S. in early 2019 and across Mexico later in the year. AT&T, which launched its LTE-M network in Q2 2017, said NB-IoT will complement its existing service. Both NB-IoT and LTE-M are supported in licensed spectrum and with carrier-grade security.



"We've seen global momentum for LPWA since launching our North American LTE-M network last year," said Chris Penrose, President, IoT Solutions, AT&T. "Adding NB-IoT to our portfolio will expand our LPWA capabilities, help drive investment in our evolution to 5G and support our customers as they deploy IoT solutions across the U.S. and Mexico."



NB-IoT and LTE-M offer longer battery life, coverage extension, and lower costs than traditional cellular LTE connectivity. NB-IoT is ideally suited to meet basic data requirements, while LTE-M provides more robust capabilities including bandwidth for firmware and software updates, mobility and VoLTE (Voice over LTE) services.



Like LTE-M, NB-IoT technology will be deployed through software upgrades at cell sites across the U.S. and Mexico. Both will operate alongside the carrier's 4G LTE network and within its mobile 5G network.



AT&T plans to launch its 5G network in parts of Dallas, Atlanta and Waco, Texas, by the end of this year.









