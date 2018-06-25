AT&T sells data centers to Brookfield for $1.1 billion

AT&T will sell its data center colocation operations and assets to Brookfield Infrastructure and its institutional partners for $1.1 billion. This includes 18 Internet Data Centers (IDCs) in the United States and 13 outside the United States.



Brookfield is establishing a wholly-owned company to own and operate the assets. Customer contracts, employees supporting the colocation operations, fixed assets, leased and owned facilities will transfer to Brookfield. The colocation data center operations serve a diversified customer base of more than 1,000 companies.



AT&T said it will continue to deliver network services to its customers at the IDCs. Funds from the sale will be used to pay down debt. AT&T will become an active sales channel for the Brookfield business and will be the anchor tenant of the colocation operations.



Brookfied intends to appoint Tim Caulfield as CEO of the business. Caulfield is currently CEO of ANTARA Group, an IT management consultancy focused on the Internet-as-a-Service segment with extensive experience in data center services.



AT&T noted that will continue to offer customers access to colocation services at more than 350 data centers — including transferred IDCs — around the world as part of AT&T’s colocation ecosystem program.



AT&T's ongoing services to businesses include:





Data Center Connectivity – Ethernet, Internet and VPN.

AT&T NetBond for Cloud – a scalable, predictable and highly secure connection to the cloud.

AT&T FlexWare – Simplifies delivering and deploying software-based functions like routers and firewalls using SDN and NFV. It streamlines network infrastructure and has the potential to lower businesses’ capital investments.

Cloud and Data Center Consulting – consultation and design around data center, cloud and network migrations.