AT&T intros DIRECTV for Business video headend

AT&T introduceed its COM3000, its third generation DIRECTV for Business video headend. With it, businesses will get more channels than ever.



The COM3000 can deliver up to 138 HD channels, including 4K HDR programming. Business owners can add channels one at a time, including their own in-house and over-the-top (OTT) channels.







AT&T said the COM3000 is especially suited for hotels and institutions.“We’re constantly improving the in-room entertainment experience at hotels, including many of the top chains,” said Eichler. “We’re a leader in driving premium content in this space – and have been for over a decade. COM3000 illustrates our innovation and our place on the edge of delivering the best technology solutions in the market.”