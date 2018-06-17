AT&T expands purchases of wind energy

AT&T announced a new agreement to purchase 300 megawatts (MW) of wind energy from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources. The contract covers renewable energy from two new wind farm projects in Wilbarger and Hardeman Counties, Texas. AT&T has previously announced investments backing two wind energy centers in Webb and Duval Counties in Texas and Caddo County, Oklahoma. Together, these agreements will deliver 820 MW of wind power.



AT&T said these agreement constitute one of the largest corporate renewable energy purchases in the U.S.2



"We're going big on renewable energy. It's a clean, abundant, renewable source of home-grown power," said Joe Taylor, vice president of global tech optimization and implementation, AT&T. "As one of the world's largest companies, our investments can help scale this critical energy source for America's transition to a low-carbon economy."



AT&T also announced a scholarship program for students interested in pursuing careers as wind turbine technicians, one of the fastest-growing jobs in the U.S.



http://att.com/csr