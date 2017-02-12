AT&T connects to Nokia's Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING)

AT&T is using Nokia's Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) to its enterprise customers the benefits of a global IoT ecosystem, including core network, dedicated IoT operations, billing, security, data analytics, etc.



AT&T and Nokia are also working together to develop, test and launch the next generation of IoT services for a wide range of industries including transportation, health, manufacturing, retail, agriculture, utilities, consumer electronics and smart cities.



Commercial deployment starts later this year.



Nokia's WING's core network assets are expected to be available in more than 20 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and the Middle East by the first quarter of 2020.



"Our work with Nokia WING will help clear away the complexity of large-scale IoT adoption so that our customers can unlock the potential of IoT worldwide," said Chris Penrose, President, Internet of Things Solutions, AT&T. "Boosted by Nokia's globally deployed 'one-stop shop' network technology, we can be more nimble and responsive to our customers' needs."



"This collaboration proves our commitment to the global IoT market, providing seamless connectivity across geographical borders and technologies," said Sanjay Goel, President of Global Services at Nokia. "With AT&T's leading position in IoT and proven experience meeting real customer needs, we have a winning combination to bolster our global IoT capabilities."