AT&T brings FirstNet equipment and plans to its retail stores

AT&T is bringing FirstNet mobile plans and devices into its 5,300 retail stores across the country.



This lets verified first responders sign up for FirstNet service under a personal account. AT&T and FirstNet said some EMS, fire and law enforcement agencies don’t provide their personnel with wireless service plans or devices. Verified personnel will be able to sign up as Subscriber Paid Users or become Agency Paid Users



“FirstNet is for every responder. Whether you are a career or volunteer member of the public safety community, FirstNet is your network,” said FirstNet Authority CEO Mike Poth. “The launch of the Subscriber Paid offer shows that FirstNet is doing exactly what it’s designed to do – support our first responders when and where they need it. Now, in communities across America, we can help ensure that this groundbreaking technology quickly gets into the hands of any first responder to help them save lives and protect communities.”







The FirstNet network core is built on physically separate hardware from the AT&T network. It provides first responders with their own separate, nationwide broadband network and it is being certified by the First Responder Network Authority. The packet core forms the basis for the unified, interoperable and nationwide communications system.



