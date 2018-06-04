Aquantia intros USB to Multi-Gig Ethernet Adaptor chip

Aquantia introduced two USB to Multi-Gig Ethernet controller ICs for third-party USB v3.1 adapters and docking stations.



The devices enable a new class of accessories for laptop users who want wired Multi-Gig Ethernet connectivity at their desks. The new controllers offer up to 5Gbps and 2.5Gbps connectivity, respectively and incorporate Aquantia's AQrate PHY technology. They enable connectivity over 100 meters of standard Cat 5e cabling for external Ethernet solutions. Both devices are compliant with the IEEE 802.3bz standard ratified in September 2016 and the NBASE-T Alliance PHY specification.



“The circle of Multi-Gig Ethernet influence is growing steadily. Introducing this new category to the AQtion family supports the Aquantia mission to convert all Gigabit Ethernet ports to Multi-Gig connections,” said LK Bhupathi, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Aquantia Corp. “Partnering with industry leaders like Bizlink, Edimax, Goodway and Sunrich allows us to service an increasing number of customers with a simple, seamless upgrade path to Multi-Gig connectivity.”