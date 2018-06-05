Apstra brings multi-tenant EVPNs to its network automation

Apstra released a new version of its intent-based distributed operating system that can automate multi-tenant EVPN across multiple vendors.



Apstra's AOS 2.2 introduces support for multi-tenancy and enhanced inter-rack L2 connectivity through Ethernet VPN (EVPN). EVPN provides a scalable control plane for VXLAN and enables a multi-tenant deployment via VRFs, creating multiple security zones. Apstra said its software automates all aspects of EVPN configuration and operations, across Cisco and Cumulus implementations, effectively providing an “easy button” for EVPN deployments.



This allows customers to continue to address their existing application connectivity requirements as they transition to modern L3 Leaf-Spine Clos architectures for better agility and scale.



Additional new and enhanced features in AOS 2.2 include:





Intent-Based Analytics (IBA) enhancements, extensible telemetry, and blueprint discovery

TACACS+ support and customizable RBAC roles – Provides integration with existing authentication systems and allow administrators to customize AOS roles to match organization requirements

Audit trail – Allows customers to monitor login access to AOS and audit every single change for troubleshooting and compliance.

Increased choice in hardware and software – i ncluding Dell EMC and Mellanox devices, OpenSwitch (OPX), the latest version of Cumulus (3.6), Ubuntu 16.04 for servers, including the Free-Range-Routing (FRR) routing stack.

ncluding Dell EMC and Mellanox devices, OpenSwitch (OPX), the latest version of Cumulus (3.6), Ubuntu 16.04 for servers, including the Free-Range-Routing (FRR) routing stack. IPv6 Phase 1 – leverage IPv6 to conserve IPv4 space on fabric links.

“Organizations today require powerful automation that simplifies the operations of data center network infrastructure and enables network operators to conduct their business with confidence as they upgrade their data centers to meet the burgeoning demands of digital transformation, Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G,” said Mansour Karam, CEO and Founder of Apstra.