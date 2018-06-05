Allied Telecom Selects RedShift for UC Threat Detection and Fraud Prevention

Allied Telecom, which serves the mid-Atlantic and northeast regions of the U.S., has selected RedShift Networks' Unified Communications Threat Management (UCTM) platform to deliver an additional layer of proactive, intelligent, real-time threat detection and fraud prevention on its voice network. The UCTM platform also provides Allied with an additional source for key analytics and fraud detection troubleshooting. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Redshift, which is based in San Ramon, California, said Allied Telecom can use its UCTM platform not only to detect fraud events, but more importantly, the precursors to fraud – allowing Allied to proactively adapt its security posture to an ever-evolving threat landscape.



“Taking a vigilant, proactive approach to protecting our clients and our voice platform from the threat of security exploits and fraud is a top priority for Allied,” said Robert Dawson, Allied’s Director of Unified Communications Solutions.



“We are very pleased to collaborate with Allied to help safeguard client networks while preventing fraudulent network traffic,” said RedShift Network’s Vice President of North American Sales Ray Muscatell. “The Allied team is comprised of sophisticated users with a deep understanding of the real-time approach required to secure their VoIP network from the always-changing cyber threats today and into the future. Rob and his team are a pleasure to work with and we look forward to strengthening our relationship as we continue applying Redshift UCTM’s advantages in defense against the constant threat of cyber-attacks.



