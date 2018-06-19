ADVA's Oscilloquartz delivers enhanced PRTC for 5G network timing

Oscilloquartz, which is a division of ADVA, launched an enhanced primary reference time clock (ePRTC) system for 5G network timing.



The Oscilloquartz solution, which is able to provide timing accuracy and stability even when the GNSS signal is lost, features the OSA 3230B ePRC atomic cesium clock connected to an Oscilloquartz clock combiner and grandmaster.



The company said the technology provides the ideal timing source for mission-critical transport systems, such as utility networks, government infrastructure and radio access networks, and provides the strict synchronization needed for LTE-A and 5G applications.



“With our ePRTC system, we’re taking reliability and accuracy to the next level. This solution meets the requirements of next-generation mobile networks, offers the precise synchronization needed by many of today’s industries and removes vulnerability to GNSS outages,” said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz. “Combining our advanced multi-constellation GNSS receiver with our atomic cesium clock technology creates an outstandingly accurate source of time with guaranteed holdover performance. This provides vital protection against loss of satellite signal due to jamming, which can be a major problem."