Advantech launches Intel Select Solutions for NFVI

Advantech unveiled two systems that are verified as Intel Select Solutions for NFVI, enabling developers to gain faster access to advanced configurations that speed the rollout of highly-optimized NFV solutions.



The Advantech FWA-6170 workload-optimized network appliance and the SKY-8201 carrier-grade server are both based on integrated high-performance Intel Xeon Platinum and Gold processors. The configuration complies with specific network, storage, and integrated platform acceleration products from Intel to maximize virtual machine density. The high-performance CPUs, balanced I/O, and onboard acceleration with Intel QuickAssist Technology combined with optimizations through DPDK allow for the achievement of exceptional throughput and latency performance. These technologies improve data and control plane throughput, latency, and jitter performance, and allow virtual network functions (VNFs) to meet their performance requirements.



“Next generation central offices, telecom cloud and edge compute will require a significant boost in performance, network throughput and agility to maximize the opportunities created by 5G at sustainable costs.” said Ben Shen, Director of NFV Infrastructure Division, Advantech Networks & Communications Group. “Intel Select Solutions for NFVI help close the gap and speed the transformation needed to support the next wave of applications where lower latency, additional bandwidth and increased storage capacities will be essential.”“Advantech’s systems have been optimized to streamline deployment of new NFV infrastructure for CommSPs.” said Sandy Chen, Director of Enterprise Networking, Advantech Networks & Communications Group. “They both meet, and in some cases exceed Intel Select Solutions for NFVI performance thresholds while providing the flexibility to scale up compute performance, massively scale out network connectivity and experience a throughput boost from Intel® QuickAssist Technology acceleration to fit many NFV workloads.”