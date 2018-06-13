ADVA demos first 100G quantum-safe transport over 2,800km

ADVA demonstrated 100 Gbps quantum-safe optical communication over a long-haul network -- a world-first -- in conjunction with leading European national research and education networks (NRENs).



The trial link stretched 2,800km between Poznań, Poland, and Trondheim, Norway, and covered multi-operator optical transport in three separate research and education networks. Broadnet, GÉANT, NORDUnet, PSNC and UNINETT were all instrumental partners in the joint demo.



ADVA said the demonstration highlights how high-speed, secure connectivity with robust protection even against large-scale quantum computer attacks is possible over deployed operational infrastructure.



"What we’ve accomplished here is of enormous significance to any organization transporting large volumes of sensitive and valuable data. Alongside our NREN partners, we’re proving how quantum-safe site-to-site connectivity can be achieved using our FSP 3000 optical transport technology with ConnectGuard AES encryption and a post-quantum key exchange algorithm. And by showcasing the solution in a very realistic scenario, we’re underlining how network operators can offer long-term security to their customers right now," said Jörg-Peter Elbers, SVP, advanced technology, ADVA.



"The appeal of post-quantum cryptography compared to quantum key distribution is that it offers a straightforward, seamless transition from current key exchange protocols. As a digital method, it is independent on the physical layer, making it easily deployable also over long-haul and multi-operator links. Both methods can, of course, be used in combination providing an even higher level of security."