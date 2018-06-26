ADVA delivers fiber assurance for Holland's TReNT

TReNT, a leading Netherlands-based fiber solutions provider, has deployed ADVA's ALM assurance technology across its dark fiber network.



The ADVA ALM is a plug-and-play fiber assurance device, It provides TReNT with continuous in-service monitoring, immediately alerting operators to any faults or potential fiber degradation.



ADVA said real-time data is key to assuring world-class dark fiber services and maintaining valuable SLA promises through rapid repair cycles. The device is also non-intrusive as it operates independently of transported data.



“The ADVA ALM is helping us maximize the potential of our fiber plant and bring added value to our customers. With this assurance solution, our operators are able to detect any issues in an instant. That means no more wasted hours finding faults, no more futile repair visits and altogether simpler maintenance,” said Harmen ten Kate-Busschers, project manager, TReNT.









