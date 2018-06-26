Acacia offers Coherent ZR Optics for CFP and CFP2 Pluggable Modules

Acacia Communications announced the general availability of two new high-speed coherent optical interconnect products for “ZR” applications in access, edge, and enterprise campus networks.



Acacia's new 100G/200G CFP2-DCO ZR and next generation low power 100G CFP-DCO ZR are enabled by the company's proprietary digital signal processor (DSP) and silicon photonic technologies.



Acacia said its new products support the requirements of unamplified applications beyond the 40km reaches standardized in the industry and extend to 80km and beyond.



Acacia’s CFP-DCO ZR module is capable of supporting the 18W power class that was widely deployed for 10km client applications. Both modules also offer high-capacity and low-power consumption solutions designed to reduce the complexity, power usage and cost of high-bandwidth interconnects.



“Traditionally, coherent optical transmission was primarily used for longer reach applications, but traffic patterns are changing in ways that are leading to the need for high capacity interconnects that target shorter reaches in a power efficient and cost effective manner. ZR optics address this need,” said Tom Williams, Senior Director of Marketing for Acacia Communications. “Acacia pioneered the coherent ZR offering with our industry first CFP-DCO form factor and our vision is to continue to expand the use of coherent technology in shorter reach applications.”