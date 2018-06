A10 Networks appointed Anthony Webb as VP of sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).





Before joining A10, Webb served as vice president EMEA of Ixia Technologies. Prior to joining Ixia, he held positions at the vice president and managing director level for Juniper Networks, running sales organizations across EMEA and in the UK. In 2000, he joined Cisco as sales manager for service provider and enterprise verticals in the UK, before serving as enterprise sales director emerging markets with Cisco in MEA, then collaboration sales director emerging markets. He left Cisco in 2011 to return to the UK.