William Welch resigned as Zscaler's chief operating officer. No reason was given but the company said there is no impact on its upcoming financial results.
Zscaler provides cloud security services.
The departure comes less than two months after the company completed its IPO.
Thursday, May 3, 2018
Zscaler's COO resigns soon after IPO
Thursday, May 03, 2018
