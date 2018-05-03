Thursday, May 3, 2018

Zscaler's COO resigns soon after IPO

Thursday, May 03, 2018  ,  No comments

William Welch resigned as Zscaler's chief operating officer. No reason was given but the company said there is no impact on its upcoming financial results.

Zscaler provides cloud security services.

The departure comes less than two months after the company completed its IPO.

0 comments:

Post a Comment

See also