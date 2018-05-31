Zayo announces dark fibre contract in UK

Zayo announced a major contract to provide dark fiber infrastructure in the UK for a leading global carrier. The solution includes 1,100 miles (1,800 km) of dark fiber to connect several data centers across the UK Zayo’s UK network extends from Glasgow and Edinburgh in the north, to Birmingham and Manchester and includes dense metro fiber in London. Financial terms were not disclosed.



“We have a strong relationship with this carrier and have worked closely with them to provide a dark fiber solution that delivers high performance and low latency to support a growing volume of data traffic,” said Annette Murphy, managing director of Europe at Zayo. “The carrier is relying on the infrastructure as a key element of its strategic growth and densification efforts.”



