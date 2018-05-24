Zayo adds wavelength route from Marseille to Strasbourg via Milan

Zayo activated a new coherent wavelength route from Marseille to Strasbourg via Milan. The route, which also provides connectivity to Paris, Frankfurt, London, and Amsterdam, leverages Zayo’s European fiber network acquired from Viatel.



Zayo said it already has customers for this new route, include an India-based carrier which is looking to extend and harden its network into Europe. Additional customers committed to this route include a U.S.-based global Internet services provider and an international wholesale telecommunications provider.



Zayo is expanding its dark fiber and long-haul wavelength network in Europe, and now has several 100G and dark fiber routes out of Marseille, a city that serves as a strategic gateway and key aggregation point between Europe, Africa, and Asia via subsea cables.



“With our expanded capability, we are well-positioned to meet the needs of a growing base of global customers,” said Randy Dunbar, senior vice president, Transport. “Our connectivity options in and out of Marseille are opening up new international markets for us, and we continue to see strong demand from multiple verticals.”



