With its acquired product lines, Extreme hits revenue of $262 million

Extreme Networks reported revenue of $262.0 million for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2018. GAAP gross margin for the third fiscal quarter was 54.6%, a decrease of 90 basis points year-over-year, and non-GAAP gross margin was 57.9% year-over-year, an increase of 70 basis points year-over-year. GAAP net loss for the third fiscal quarter was $13.6 million, or $0.12 per basic share, a decrease of $8.6 million and $0.07 per basic share, respectively, year-over-year. Non-GAAP net income was $19.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share,



"We made significant progress continuing to build the 'new' Extreme in the third fiscal quarter with year-over-year revenue growth and non-GAAP gross margin improvement, hitting all of our critical milestones associated with the systems integration of our newly acquired assets," stated Ed Meyercord, President and CEO of Extreme Networks.



"We achieved organic growth of 8% in core Extreme revenue, driven by strength in our wireless business, and 10% sequential growth in our acquired Campus Fabric revenue. Given strong demand, we built our order backlog by over $7M during the quarter. We expect improvement in our gross margins in our last fiscal quarter of 2018 as we continue to approach our 60% target, in addition to significant sequential and year-over-year quarterly revenue growth."



Extreme's recent acquisitions include Avaya's networking business and Brocade Communications Systems' data center switching, routing, and analytics businesses.



