Windstream to offer 300 Mbps home broadband over its cable TV network

Windstream plans to upgrade its cable TV network in north Georgia to deliver 300 Mbps residential broadband downlink speeds.



The upgrade will make 300 Mbps available to 67,000 households in 13 communities. Just last year, Windstream first began offering broadband over its cable TV network with speeds of 100 Mbps.



"This project underscores Windstream's commitment to best-in-class internet and entertainment services. We evaluate the unique characteristics of each community in our service area and then deploy the technology that meets our customers' needs in the fastest, most cost-effective way," said J Berkshire, president of Windstream Operations in Georgia. "I'm delighted that this approach is bringing faster speeds to more of our customers in Georgia."



Windstream's cable TV network serves Dahlonega, Blairsville, Clarkesville, Cleveland, Commerce, Cornelia, Dawsonville, Helen, Hiawassee, Homer, Jefferson, Nicholson and Young Harris, as well as Hayesville, N.C.



Windstream also has expanded its fiber-to-the-premises, 1 gigabit internet service to eligible customers across 43 Georgia communities.