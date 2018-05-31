Dan Pitt provides an overview of recent development with MEF 3.0, the transformational framework for defining, delivering, and certifying agile, assured, and orchestrated communication services across a global ecosystem of automated networks.
Filmed at NetEvents at the Dolce Hayes Mansion in San Jose, California.
See video: https://youtu.be/D_edtEpuu0s
Thursday, May 31, 2018
Advancing MEF 3.0 - Ethernet, IP, SD-WAN, and Layer 1 Services
Thursday, May 31, 2018 No comments
0 comments:
Post a Comment