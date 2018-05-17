Vesper raises $23M for its MEMS piezoelectric microphones

Vesper, a start-up based in Boston, announced $23 million in Series B funding for its MEMS-based piezoelectric sensors.



Vesper said its MEMS microphones represent a radical shift from capacitive MEMS microphones. Its piezoelectric design is suited for far-field applications such as microphone arrays used in voice-interface devices. The design is waterproof, dustproof, particle-resistant and shockproof.



"Our vision is for Alexa to be everywhere, and that means devices need to be built with durable, high-quality components that stand up to the demands of many different environments, especially on-the-go scenarios that require better power efficiency," said Paul Bernard, director of the Amazon Alexa Fund. "Vesper has become further embedded in the Alexa community through its integrations with various development kits and integrated solutions for Amazon AVS, and this follow-on investment is a testament to their continued momentum."The funding round was led by American Family Ventures, a venture capital fund focused on seed to growth stage rounds. Vesper also received investments from Accomplice, Amazon Alexa Fund, Baidu, Bose Ventures, Hyperplane, Sands Capital, Shure, Synaptics, ZZ Capital and other undisclosed investors. The round brings Vesper's total funding to date to $40 million.http://www.vespermems.com