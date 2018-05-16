Verizon deploys LTE over CBRS spectrum

Verizon announced 4G LTE over CBRS spectrum (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) using its live commercial network in Florida.
The deployment uses a combination of Verizon licensed AWS and 700 MHz spectrum aggregated with 50 MHz of CBRS band 48 spectrum. Verizon said it has achieved peak speeds of 790 Mbps using LTE Advanced features including multiple antennas, 256 QAM, and carrier aggregation across the shared and licensed spectrum. The deployments in Florida involved outdoor and in-building systems.
Commercial devices that can access the CBRS spectrum are expected in 2018.
Verizon said this real-world deployment marks the beginning of public access to the 150 MHz bandwidth of 3.5 GHz shared spectrum which until now has been used by the federal government for radar systems.
“As more people use more wireless devices to do more things in more places, building a network to stay ahead of customer demand is crucial,” said Mike Haberman, VP Network Engineering for Verizon. “This shared spectrum resource is a critical component of our strategy to add capacity to our network.”
“We have been aggressively working over the past several years on deploying LTE Advanced features. We’ve fully deployed carrier aggregation in our licensed spectrum across our network in over 2,000 markets, and have 4X4 MIMO and 256 QAM deployed in over 810 markets nationwide for our customers,” said Haberman. “Combining those features with this shared spectrum band will provide more capacity, higher peak speeds and faster throughput when accessing the network for our customers who have come to expect the latest technology and highest reliability from Verizon.”
