Twilio's cloud communications hits Q1 revenue of $129M, up 48% yoy

Twilio reported revenue of $129.1 million for the first quarter of 2018, up 48% from the first quarter of 2017 and 12% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2017. AAP loss from operations of $24.3 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with GAAP loss from operations of $14.8 million for the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP loss from operations of $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2017.



Twilio had 53,985 active customer accounts as of March 31, 2018, compared to 40,696 active customer accounts as of March 31, 2017.



"We are honored that a growing list of companies around the world are placing their trust in Twilio. Our first quarter results exhibited broad-based strength across multiple areas of our business, especially with continued expansion with existing customers,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our continued devotion to innovation was highlighted by the launch of Twilio Flex - the first fully programmable cloud contact center application platform.”