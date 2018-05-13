Trump instructs Department of Commerce to save ZTE

ZTE has appealed to the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) to lift the ban on the export of U.S. products to the company, according to a regulatory filing made by ZTE to the Hong Kong exchange. There is no word on whether the appeal will be heard or acted upon by BIS. Meanwhile, trading of ZTE's shares on the Hong Kong market remain suspended since April 16th. ZTE posted a Q1 growth rate of 12% prior to export ban...