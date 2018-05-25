Toshiba's microcontrollers certified for Mbed OS

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has achieved Mbed OS for its microcontrollers. Two evaluation boards that integrate these microcontrollers have been released on the Arm Mbed site.



Mbed is a free, easy-to-use development environment. The online compiler provided by Arm can be used with evaluation boards supporting Mbed OS.



Key features:





Support for numerous applications with Cortex-M0 and Cortex-M4 based microcontrollers

TX00 general-purpose microcontrollers with USB support function and TX04 microcontrollers with security function extend product choices.

Support for a wide range of applications via Arduino-compatible connector

Applications can be developed quickly by connecting to a commercially available ArduinoShield board.

Support for IoT applications via Mbed

Using Mbed Cloud allows secure connection with web services.