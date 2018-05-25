Friday, May 25, 2018

Toshiba's microcontrollers certified for Mbed OS

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has achieved Mbed OS for its microcontrollers. Two evaluation boards that integrate these microcontrollers have been released on the Arm Mbed site.

Mbed is a free, easy-to-use development environment. The online compiler provided by Arm can be used with evaluation boards supporting Mbed OS.

Key features:

  • Support for numerous applications with Cortex-M0 and Cortex-M4 based microcontrollers
  • TX00 general-purpose microcontrollers with USB support function and TX04 microcontrollers with security function extend product choices.
  • Support for a wide range of applications via Arduino-compatible connector
  • Applications can be developed quickly by connecting to a commercially available ArduinoShield board.
  • Support for IoT applications via Mbed
  • Using Mbed Cloud allows secure connection with web services.

