Toshiba Memory America introduced its XS700 Series of portable solid state drives (SSDs) offering capacity of up to 240GB.
The new drives use Toshiba's in-house 3D flash memory, 64-layer BiCS FLASH technology. The XS700 includes USB 3.1 Gen 2 support, and features the latest USB Type-CTM connector.
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Toshiba debuts portable SSDs based on 64-layer 3D Flash
