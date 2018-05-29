Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Toshiba debuts portable SSDs based on 64-layer 3D Flash

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Toshiba Memory America introduced its XS700 Series of portable solid state drives (SSDs) offering capacity of up to 240GB.

The new drives use Toshiba's in-house 3D flash memory, 64-layer BiCS FLASH technology. The XS700 includes USB 3.1 Gen 2 support, and features the latest USB Type-CTM connector.


