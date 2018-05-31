Tier 1 Service Provider deploys OpenSwith + Intent-based Automation





Mansour Karam, CEO of Apstra, discusses the recent deployment by a Tier One Service Provider in the U.S. of OpenSwitch (OPX) on Dell Z9100-ON switches. The network is automated by Apstra's AOS, which provides an intent-based distributed operating system and a data center application suite for service agility, increased uptime and dramatically improved infrastructure TCO.



Filmed at NetEvents in San Jose, California.



See video: https://youtu.be/QBVtss71x4k







