Thursday, May 31, 2018

Tier 1 Service Provider deploys OpenSwith + Intent-based Automation

Mansour Karam, CEO of Apstra, discusses the recent deployment by a Tier One Service Provider in the U.S. of OpenSwitch (OPX) on Dell Z9100-ON switches. The network is automated by Apstra's AOS, which provides an intent-based distributed operating system and a data center application suite for service agility, increased uptime and dramatically improved infrastructure TCO.

Filmed at NetEvents in San Jose, California.

See video:  https://youtu.be/QBVtss71x4k




