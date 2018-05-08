ThoughtSpot raises $145 million for its enterprise AI-driven analytics

ThoughtSpot, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, announced $145 million in Series D funding for its work in search and AI-driven analytics for the enterprise.



The round included existing investors Lightspeed Ventures, Future Fund, Khosla Ventures, and General Catalyst participated, alongside new participants Sapphire Ventures, and other global investors. Since its founding in 2012, ThoughtSpot has raised $306 million in total funding.



“In the few short years since founding ThoughtSpot, we have disrupted the analytics market and seen global enterprises adopt our search and AI-driven analytics due to its simplicity for business people and enterprise-grade scale and governance for today’s CIOs and CDOs,” said Ajeet Singh, founder and CEO, ThoughtSpot. “We see a world where your analytics platform serves up insights to you before you can even articulate a question. With the new funding, we’ll continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible with self-service analytics for our customers, partners, and the industry at large.”



