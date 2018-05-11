Telstra launches its first unlimited mobile data plan

Telstra has launched its first smartphone plan with unlimited data.



The Endless Data BYO personal smartphone plan is priced at Aus $69 with a 12-month contract, but after 40GB, speeds are capped at 1.5 Mbps and slowed further during busy periods. The plan also comes with unlimited talk, text and MMS to standard Australian numbers plus exclusive extras available to Telstra mobile customers – including unlimited Wi-Fi data at more than one million Telstra Air hotspots around Australia and access to every AFL, NRL and netball game this season live and fast.



“We have invested billions in our network, pioneered world-leading 4G speeds and pushed our 4G coverage out to more than 99 per cent of the population. We are now introducing the unlimited plan Australians tell us they want while maintaining the superior network experience they expect," stated Vicki Brady, Group Executive of Telstra Consumer & Small Business.



Telstra also highlighted the following network milestones:





Introduced the world's first gigabit-enabled network coverage using LTE-Advanced

Increased the number of mobile network sites to more than 9,200 nationally

Commenced a national rollout of small cells across Australia’s capital cities

Expanded 4G coverage to 99% of the population and a landmass area of 1.6m sq.km and 3G coverage to 99.4% and a landmass area of 2.5m sq.km,

Extended calls over Wi-Fi calling to millions of Australians

Expanded the Telstra Air Wi-Fi network to more than one million hotspots around Australia