Telstra expands key subsea routes in Asia

Telstra has expanded its "Always On" service to provide more bandwidth options and lower latency on some of Asia’s busiest subsea cable routes – Hong Kong to Singapore and Japan to Hong Kong.



The service uses Telstra’s cable network in the Asia Pacific region to reroute traffic to another path, even in the event of a cable cut or damage due to a natural disaster.



Paul Abfalter, Director International at Telstra said: “Last year’s introduction of our "Always On" service guarantee was targeted at customers with large capacity requirements of between 10GB and 1TB. We are now expanding this service by introducing lower bandwidth options from 1GB with the flexibility for customers to scale up as needed.”







Telstra also claims to have the lowest latency routes between key financial hubs in the Asia Pacific region.“We now have average speeds of 28.8m/s between the Singapore (SGX) and Hong Kong (HKEX) Exchanges, 177.8m/s between the Australian (ASX) and Chicago (CME) Exchanges, 178.2m/s between Equinix/CERMAK (EQCH) in Chicago and the ASX, and 41.9m/s and 13.9m/s respectively between Singapore to Taiwan and Hong Kong to Taiwan,” said Abfalter.Telstra’s subsea cable network is the largest and most diverse in the Asia Pacific, accounting for up to 30 percent of active intra-regional capacity.