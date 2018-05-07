Telia Carrier Launches Cloud Connect Service

Telia Carrier formally launched a Cloud Connect service which enables customers to connect directly to cloud service providers form any of its over 150 PoPs (Points-of-Presence) worldwide.



Telia Carrier said its new Cloud Connect service addresses demand from existing wholesale customers as well as from enterprises. The offering is the latest addition to Telia Carrier’s data portfolio of wholesale IP, Wavelength and Ethernet services.



“We believe that the coverage and scale of our global network combined with our award winning customer service, backed up by a solid SLA, make us stand out in the cloud connectivity space” says Staffan Göjeryd, CEO Telia Carrier.



