Telia Carrier Expands into Mexico

Telia Carrier has begun offering to provide wholesale IP Transit, Ethernet, IPX and Cloud Connect for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), content and cloud providers in Mexico. The company is rolling-out its first Point of Presence (PoP) in the city of Queretaro, north of Mexico City, a major industrial growth hub and nexus for content provider data center deployments.



Telia Carrier will enable ISPs and content providers in Mexico to connect to its global IP backbone, AS1299, one of the largest in the world, at the highest speeds available in the region.



The company said it will also build out its fiber infrastructure over time and the telecom reform initiatives in Mexico were opening the door for wholesale and other services.



“We see a huge demand in Mexico for IP Transit, DDoS protection and Cloud Connect services, and we already have many customers there, including mobile operators, local access providers and ISPs amongst others,” said Luis Velasquez, Mexico business manager, Telia Carrier. “ISPs and broadband carriers have had limited options to help them meet the needs of the Mexican market. The Mexican government is taking the initiative by opening the market and creating a competitive landscape, which will ultimately fuel the pace of digitalization in the country. With its formidable backbone, Telia Carrier now has the opportunity to directly serve mid-size ISPs looking for high-bandwidth solutions that will enable them to deliver better services and cloud connectivity to their customers.”



