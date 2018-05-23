Telia Carrier activates PoP in Belgrade

Telia Carrier activated its first Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Belgrade, Serbia, enabling customers to connect directly to the Telia Carrier backbone



The Belgrade PoP will also serve as a connectivity hub for surrounding countries, improving the availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Ethernet and IPX services. It will also provide a transport interconnection point for international customers requiring a dedicated connection into Serbia.



"The appetite for online services, in both a business and consumer context, has reached a point in Serbia where we saw a compelling need to expand our network into the region. Many of the world’s leading telcos, cloud and content providers already connect directly to the Telia Carrier backbone and this expansion brings our customers in Serbia and the surrounding countries ever closer to the content and services they need," stated Henrik Almroth, Sales Director at Telia Carrier.