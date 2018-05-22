Telefónica to resell AWS cloud services

Telefónica Business Solutions has agreed to sell Amazon Web Services in its cloud offering portfolio.



Telefónica will train and certify specialists in AWS services and best practices. AWS has agreed to have dedicated resources to support Telefónica and their customers.



Hugo de los Santos, Director Global B2B Products and Services at Telefónica commented, “Our customers are asking for advice and support in their Cloud adoption processes. AWS, with its depth and breadth of services as well as global presence, is a piece that fits perfectly in our Cloud portfolio. Telefónica’s cloud offering thus empowers our customers to run their infrastructure, applications and workloads on the most suitable Cloud service possible.”



Niko Mykkanen, Head of EMEA Partners & Alliances, Amazon Web Services, said: “Service providers are playing an important role in driving innovation and creating value for organizations. We are excited to work with Telefónica to enable the digital transformation of enterprise customers and help them leverage the scalability and breadth of services that AWS offers.”



