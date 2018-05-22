Telefónica to bundle Netflix in Europe and Latin America

Telefónica has agreed to offer Netflix service in Europe and Latin America.



Market launch in Latin American countries is expected in the next few weeks. The launch is Spain planned for the end of this year.







Telefónica will train and certify specialists in AWS services and best practices. AWS has agreed to have dedicated resources to support Telefónica and their customers.



Telefónica Business Solutions has agreed to sell Amazon Web Services in its cloud offering portfolio. Telefónica will train and certify specialists in AWS services and best practices. AWS has agreed to have dedicated resources to support Telefónica and their customers. Hugo de los Santos, Director Global B2B Products and Services at Telefónica commented, "Our customers are asking for advice and support in their Cloud adoption processes. AWS, with its depth and breadth of services as well as global presence, is a piece that fits perfectly in our Cloud portfolio. Telefónica's cloud offering thus empowers our customers to run their infrastructure, applications and workloads on the most suitable Cloud service possible."

“This agreement is a big step forward in Telefónica’s bet on open innovation and collaboration with leading companies around the world”, said José María Álvarez-Pallete, Executive Chairman of Telefónica. “We want to offer our customers the most compelling video offering possible, whether it’s our own content or third party providers. The partnership with Netflix will significantly enhance our existing multichannel video platforms.”“Over the next several years, our partnership with Telefónica will benefit millions of consumers who will be able to easily access their favorite Netflix shows, documentaries, stand-ups, kids content and movies across a range of Telefonica platforms", said Reed Hastings, Netflix co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Making Netflix available on Telefónica’s familiar, easy-to-use TV and video platforms enables consumers to watch all the content they love in one place.”Netflix is based in Los Gatos, California.