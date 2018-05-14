Telefónica Certifies NETSCOUT for UNICA SDN/NFV

Telefónica has certified NETSCOUT's virtualized solutions vSCOUT and vSTREAM for deployment with their UNICA Lab architecture that supports future networks based on network function virtualization and software-defined networking (NFV/SDN) technologies.



NETSCOUT was able to demonstrate pervasive visibility across physical, virtual and cloud networks as well as interoperability with other virtual network functions (VNFs) on the UNICA platform.



“NETSCOUT is one of the first network and application management vendors certified by Telefónica's UNICA Lab.



“Telefónica has one of the industry’s most ambitious and forward-looking visions for future networks based on SDN/NFV technologies. Their UNICA architecture provides a roadmap to the future, and NETSCOUT has aggressively taken the necessary steps to be there with them, delivering unmatched visibility into the hybrid cloud environment,” said Bruce Kelley, senior vice president, chief technology officer, Service Provider, NETSCOUT. “NETSCOUT’s robust smart data technology delivers a pervasive troubleshooting and performance platform that Telefónica can use across all its new NFV domains, as well as future systems, such as 5G.”